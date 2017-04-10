Be ready to watch "more gratuitous boobs, bums and abs" this summer, as Dwayne Johnson has vowed to make Baywatch "far dirtier" than the TV series. The former wrestler The Rock has revealed in an interview that Baywatch will shock people, but he also promised that there will be lots of laughs.

Baywatch, starring David Hasselhoff, ran on television from 1989 to 2001. It was a "family show" about lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles. Almost 14 years after the show ended, Dwayne got a chance to make a movie version of the iconic TV series and promised to make it an R-rated movie.

"We are far dirtier than the show ever was – obviously the show was a family show on at family time of day – but in the movie we could have been dirtier," he told The Sun in an interview.

"I think people are going to be shocked that Baywatch has got dirty – but there are a lot of laughs. We worked hard to make sure the flesh quota was high, there's more gratuitous boobs, bums, abs, whatever per minute than you can imagine. Plot was important, don't get me wrong, but so was sorting out our slow motion runs," he added.

"There's less chest hair though but I like to think I have done the TV show justice in other ways. We have the Hoff on board keeping that vibe going."

Directed by Seth Gordon, the R-rated comedy drama features Dwayne, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass in pivotal roles.

Talking about his equation with co-star Zac, Dwayne said he was jealous of him because of his abs. He added that the women on the sets of the film were impressed with Zac's body, but also appreciated his hard work.

"I'd like to say that's true but I have to give him credit, he worked hard – we all wanted to keep the airbrushing budget low," he added.

Baywatch will be out in theatres on May 26 during the Memorial Day weekend.