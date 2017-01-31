German club Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of highly-rated Jamaican winger Leon Bailey for a fee believed to be around £12.8 million from Belgium club Genk on a five-year deal and they did so after beating competition from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Leon Bailey is an exceptionally talented footballer; he's quick, has amazing footwork with the ball and can play on either wing. His abilities going forward will certainly be a plus point for Bayer Leverkusen and their managing director Michael Schade was delighted at the signing of such a young and promising talent.

"With Leon Bailey, we have once again been able to secure a promising player to us for a long time. This boy also stood at the top of the wish-list for many other European clubs. We are all the more fortunate that we have been able to resist such strong competition" Schade told the club's website.

Bailey, who will wear the No. 9 shirt at Bayer Leverkusen, has 77 appearances for Genk so far scoring 15 goals, but he is better known for creating chances as he registered 21 assists. If he can replicate that form at Leverkusen, he will certainly be a threat to any defender that comes up against him.

Manchester United came close to signing the Jamaican international, but he rejected the chance to join them because they could not guarantee him a regular first team football. But he is relishing the challenge he is going to face at Bayer Leverkusen.

"If Manchester United want to sign me, but they cannot give me the guarantee that I will play regularly, I would reject them. It's as simple as that," Daily Mail had quoted Bailey as saying.

"I would like to take the next important step here. Leverkusen is well known for its development. And the way football is played here is attractive. I like that," he added.