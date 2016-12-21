If you are playing Battlefield 1, you may have experienced offline servers with disruptions lasting up to an hour, within the last 24 hours. Now, the exact reason behind such a sudden development has come to light, and this has everything to do with the new Giant Shadow map.

Giant Shadow, for Battlefield 1 gamers is seeding uniformly across the world now. However, going by social forums, gamers owning Xbox One consoles may still be experiencing offline server issues. Battlefield 1 servers for PS4 gamers are now online.

With Dice (developers of Battlefield 1) having performed and completed scheduled maintenance before the release of Giant Shadow; you should now be able to check out the new map without glitches and technical issues.

Now, as far as Giant Shadow is concerned, the USP of this update is the fact that it lets gamers unlock the Crossbow Grenade Launcher. This development was hinted at by renowned gaming tipsters back in early-December 2016.

Battlefield 1 players can check the game right away on their consoles and PCs and let us know if the servers are back and specifically if the new Crossbow Grenade Launcher can prominently be used, as claimed. At this point in time, it is not known which class the Crossbow Grenade Launcher belongs to.

The new weapon could be an element of the Medic, Support, Assault or Scout classes. Finally, there will be another DLC called They Shall Not Pass arriving. This is likely to begin seeding to gamers across the world in March 2017.