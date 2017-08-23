After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, another rooted Bollywood movie of 2017 that has been performing well at the box office is Bareilly Ki Barfi. The year 2017 has treated the audience with various rooted films which have run exceptionally well at the box office.

There are a number of Bollywood movies this year that are set in the backdrop of small towns but made it big at the box office their unique content.

Whether it is about striking the emotional chords or witnessing a productive run at the box office, these films have won the hearts of filmgoers and critics alike.

2017 witnessed a trend where rooted films have performed well at the box office. Films like Raees, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bareilly Ki Barfi have made a mark with their phenomenal run at the box office.

Here is the roundup of all the Bollywood movies set against the backdrop of a small town and became hits.

Raees: The film starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Mahira Khan in the lead role was set in Gujarat. The film opened to whistles and hoots in cinema halls by becoming by minting Rs 128 crore net in India.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: This film brought to the audiences a romantic comedy shot in Jhansi. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen as the lead pair who are on a run to achieve their dreams. The film has done good business at the box office by raking Rs 114 crore net in India.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: The movie is based on the issue of open defecation. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha showcases Akshay Kumar as a village lad who tries to woo his lady Bhoomi Pednekar by building a toilet. The film is running strong at the box office and so far collected Rs 120 crore net.

Bareilly Ki Barfi: The film which is touted to be the sweetest entertainer of the year has opened on a positive note. The film has been garnering love from all the quarters. Bareilly Ki Barfi is a quirky rom-com revolving around the character of Bitti played by Kriti Sanon who is from UP. The film showcases a love triangle between Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, and has crossed a net collection of Rs 15 crore.