Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, opened to an average response at the domestic box office on its first day.

Released in around 450 screens, the movie had an occupancy of 20 percent in the morning shows, although its business witnessed a jump towards the evening.

Bareilly Ki Barfi has collected Rs 2.42 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. "#BareillyKiBarfi Fri ₹ 2.42 cr. India biz... Fared better in North India," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The comedy drama has failed to beat Ayushmann's biggest opener Nautanki Saala, which collected Rs 3.25 crore on the first day. However, it has easily surpassed the opening day record of the actor's previous outing with Parineeti Chopra, Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Though the opening day business is low, Bareilly Ki Barfi is expected to show growth over the weekend owing to the positive word of mouth.

However, the low number of screen count coupled with last week's release Akshay Kumar's Toilet-Ek Prem Katha that has been registering huge figures may pose a threat to the film's overall business.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a light-hearted comedy and a love triangle between the three leads – Kriti aka Bitti, Ayushmann as Chirag Dubey and Rajkummar aka Pritam Vidrohi. The film is an adaptation of French book Ingredients of Love.

The movie captures the lives of small-town people and their relationships. Bitti lives life on her own terms and dreams of becoming a famous dancer. While this is Kriti's first attempt to play a small-town girl, Ayushmann too is seen in a character with grey shades for the first time in his career.