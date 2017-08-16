The team of three wonderful actors – Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao – is set to entertain on August 17. They are coming up with a romantic-comedy movie, Bareilly Ki Barfi which is said to be open on a decent note.

The film is a light hearted movie, which has brought these three actors on the silver screen together for the first time. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari film is said to be a fun ride. The opening box office collection of Bareilly Ki Barfi is set to be below Rs 5 crore.

The film is expected to earn Rs 3 crore on its first day. However, the collection might improve after the morning show due to a good word of mouth.

According to the trailer, Bareilly Ki Barfi seemed to be a roller coaster ride. The story revolves around the love triangle of Kriti aka Bitti, Ayushmann and Rajkummar.

In the trailer video, Kriti and Ayushmann look good with each other, but Rajkummar steals the limelight with his acting. The susheel guy is asked to transform himself to an ill-mannered lofar so that Kriti hates him and Ayushmann gets the love of his life.

The storyline looks interesting, thus, we hope the movie will also impress the audience. All these three actors need a hit to their kitty. Kriti's last flick Raabta turned out to be a flop, while Ayushmann's Meri Pyaari Bindu and Rajkummar's Trapped were decently good.

Meanwhile, all the three actors are busy promoting the movie. Whether it will be able to win hearts or not, only time can tell. Bareilly Ki Barfi does not have many Bollywood movies against it.

It will only have to compete with Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which released last Friday and is seeing a wonderful run at the box office.