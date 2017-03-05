Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the world, and the Barcelona player proved why, turning up the heat against Celta Vigo on Saturday. The Argentine scored two outstanding goals to help Barca win the match 5-0. Despite the win, Real, who defeated Eibar earlier on the day, are one point above Barcelona in the La Liga with a game in hand.

Read: With Enrique leaving, will Arsene Wenger join Barcelona?

Barcelona might not have been at their best this season, but they did not disappoint the home fans against Celta. Barca started the game on a good note with Messi's wonderful goal in the 24th minute as they continued to pose a constant threat to Celta. Neymar doubled the lead with a classy chip in the 40th minute.

With the home team in soaring form, the odds were stacked against Celta Vigo. The second best team was hoping to deliver the goods in the second half. But, it was not to be as a rampant Barcelona netted three quick goals in a matter of seven minutes. Ivan Rakitic slotted the ball from close range, and Messi provided a perfect ball to Samuel Umtiti, who scored the fourth in the 61st minute. The Argentine, three minutes later, scored his second goal of the game.

Celta Vigo, despite a number of chances in the second half, could not even score a consolation goal. Barcelona manager Luis Enrique said the match will help boost the confidence of his players.

"I couldn't say if it was our best performance of the season, because we have had lots of good games. But it was one of the best in recent months. There were lots of goals, which is good for confidence and will strengthen the players," Luis Enrique said.

Watch all the highlights from Barcelona vs Celta Vigo clash