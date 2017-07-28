Strikers are always in high demand in any transfer market, and with top quality forwards not available, more than one teams go for the same goal-machine. The same could be the case with latest Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Manchester City are also said to be keen on landing the French star.

But now, the competition seems to be heating up with Barcelona also in the race to sign Mbappe. This does not come as a surprise to football fans, who have been keeping a close tab on the transfer market as Neymar could well leave Barcelona and play for PSG, who are ready to shell out £195m for his arrival in the French capital.

As per Diario Sport, the Spanish giants are looking to hold a meeting with the Mbappe, who has become one of the in-demand strikers in Europe. Mbappe could be a great replacement if Neymar decides to leaves. The Monaco player was a standout player for the club last season, which has resulted in top teams coming for his signature.

It is not going to be an easy task to sign the Monaco player, especially with rich clubs like Manchester City and Real eager on the forward's services and both these clubs will not shy from breaking their bank to land Mbappe.

The transfer window has not gone according to plan for Barcelona at all. One of their best players, Neymar is getting closer to PSG, and the players' silence over the matter does not help the club as well.

When it comes to signing players as well, they have failed in landing their primary targets. Initially, they were keen on getting Italian Marco Verratti, but he seems to be getting off their radar. They have also maintained huge interest in Philippe Coutinho over the years, and also put their first bid for the player, which was rejected by Liverpool.

Some reports in Barcelona suggested that Barcelona went in for Coutinho in order to convince Neymar to stay as both the of the Brazilians are close friends as well.

Now, they are looking at Mbappe. Will they finally manage to land a player of their choice? Only time will tell.