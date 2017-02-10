Ever since Donald Trump formally assumed the United States presidency, there have been several occasions where the world just wants the former President Barack Obama to be back in the White House, at the helm of things.
Well, that cannot happen now but there is no harm in reminiscing about the good old days, is there? Obama's chief photographer Pete Souza seems to be doing exactly that through his Instagram posts, where every day is Throwback Thursday for him, but he is doing it with a twist.
The posts seem to be juxtaposing Trump's policies and conversations with world leaders against how good Obama had it back then.
Ever since Souza created his personal account @petesouza on January 21, he has garnered around 800,000 followers bacause of his intimate behind the scenes pictures of Obama during his presidency.
The moments chosen by Souza to post certain Obama pictures are not going unnoticed, where many think he is subtly throwing shade at the new president with the images.
Here are some images shared by Souza on his Instagram account:
This one is around the time Trump decided to spar with the Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on the Mexican border wall, and then the Mexican president cancelled his visit to Washington to meet Trump.
This picture was posted after Trump had a tough phone conversation with the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and reportedly hung up on the Aussie leader.
As confusion ensued after Trump's executive order on the immigration travel ban, Souza chose to share a picture of Obama sharing a laugh with a young refugee.
In the backdrop of Trump's refugee ban, Souza shared a picture where Obama is engaged in a conversation with an American boy who had written a letter to the president about the dust-covered Syrian boy photographed in the ambulance.
Remember Alex, the six-year-old boy who wrote President Obama a letter about the Syrian boy photographed in the ambulance. Alex visited the Oval Office with his family the day after the election. "Dear President Obama, Remember the boy who was picked up by the ambulance in Syria? Can you please go get him and bring him to [my home]? Park in the driveway or on the street and we will be waiting for you guys with flags, flowers, and balloons. We will give him a family and he will be our brother. Catherine, my little sister, will be collecting butterflies and fireflies for him. In my school, I have a friend from Syria, Omar, and I will introduce him to Omar. We can all play together. We can invite him to birthday parties and he will teach us another language. We can teach him English too, just like my friend Aoto from Japan. Please tell him that his brother will be Alex who is a very kind boy, just like him. Since he won't bring toys and doesn't have toys Catherine will share her big blue stripy white bunny. And I will share my bike and I will teach him how to ride it. I will teach him additions and subtractions in math. And he [can] smell Catherine's lip gloss penguin which is green. She doesn't let anyone touch it. Thank you very much! I can't wait for you to come! Alex 6 years old "
Recently a New York Times report stated that Trump aides have been forced to "confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the Cabinet room," Souza decided to have some fun and shared a picture of a fully-lit Cabinet meeting dueing Obama's presidency.
In a reference to Trump's mostly-male administration, Souza shared a picture of Obama being engaged in a discussion with three female top advisors.