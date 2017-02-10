Ever since Donald Trump formally assumed the United States presidency, there have been several occasions where the world just wants the former President Barack Obama to be back in the White House, at the helm of things.

Well, that cannot happen now but there is no harm in reminiscing about the good old days, is there? Obama's chief photographer Pete Souza seems to be doing exactly that through his Instagram posts, where every day is Throwback Thursday for him, but he is doing it with a twist.

The posts seem to be juxtaposing Trump's policies and conversations with world leaders against how good Obama had it back then.

Ever since Souza created his personal account @petesouza on January 21, he has garnered around 800,000 followers bacause of his intimate behind the scenes pictures of Obama during his presidency.

The moments chosen by Souza to post certain Obama pictures are not going unnoticed, where many think he is subtly throwing shade at the new president with the images.

Here are some images shared by Souza on his Instagram account:

This one is around the time Trump decided to spar with the Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on the Mexican border wall, and then the Mexican president cancelled his visit to Washington to meet Trump.

This one is for Grover. President Obama sampling some tequila with President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico in 2013. @heygrover A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

This picture was posted after Trump had a tough phone conversation with the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and reportedly hung up on the Aussie leader.

Talking with then Prime Minister John Key of New Zealand, left, and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia last September at the ASEAN gala dinner. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

As confusion ensued after Trump's executive order on the immigration travel ban, Souza chose to share a picture of Obama sharing a laugh with a young refugee.

Talking with a young refugee at a Dignity for Children Foundation classroom in 2015. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:16am PST

In the backdrop of Trump's refugee ban, Souza shared a picture where Obama is engaged in a conversation with an American boy who had written a letter to the president about the dust-covered Syrian boy photographed in the ambulance.

Recently a New York Times report stated that Trump aides have been forced to "confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the Cabinet room," Souza decided to have some fun and shared a picture of a fully-lit Cabinet meeting dueing Obama's presidency.

Those damn lights ;) A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:33am PST

In a reference to Trump's mostly-male administration, Souza shared a picture of Obama being engaged in a discussion with three female top advisors.