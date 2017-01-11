US President Barack Obama is in Chicago to give his farewell speech as his tenure as US president comes to an end. He was the president for eight years following which US President-elect Donald Trump will be taking office on January 20.

He chose to do the farewell speech in Chicago instead of the Oval office as the city was the beginning of his political journey.

8:22 am IST: To Joe Biden, the scrappy kid from Scranton, you were first choice I made as a nominee, and it was the best.

8:17 am IST: Michelle, for the past twenty-five years, you have been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you (Michelle) as a role model. You've made me and the country proud.

8:15 am IST: Our democracy is threatened whenever we take it for granted. When Congress is dysfunctional, we should draw our districts to encourage politicians to cater to common sense and not rigid extremes. America is no fragile thing. But the gains of our long journey to freedom are not assured.

8:12 am IST: Rivals like Russia and China cannot match our influence around the world unless we betray our constitution and become just another big country that bullies other smaller countries in the world.

8:10 am IST: We weaken ties when we write off whole system as inevitably corrupt&blame leaders we elect withouto examining our own role in electing them.

8:09 am IST: America is a nation of great values. That's why I reject discrimination against Muslim Americans, who are just as patriotic and love America just as much as the rest of us do.

8:08 am IST: The global coalition we're leading against ISIL has taken out their leaders, and taken away about half their territory. ISIL will be destroyed, no one who threatens America will ever be safe.

8:07 am IST: We've taken out tens of thousands of terrorists, including Osama bin Laden.

8:06 am IST: Although Boston and Orlando remind us of how dangerous radicalization can be, our law enforcement agencies are more effective than ever.

8:05 am IST: No foreign terrorist organization has successfully planned and executed an attack on our homeland these past eight years.

8:04 am IST: The bubbles and rise of naked partisanship is a threat to our democracy.

8:01 am IST: It's up to all of us to make sure our government can help us meet the many challenges we still face. Our youth and drive, our diversity and openness, our boundless capacity for risk & reinvention mean that the future should be ours

8:00 am IST: We must invest in children of immigrants, because those brown kids, represent growing share of the workforce.

7:59 am IST: We are going to talk past each other if we don't have the will to learn and understand that your opponent might have a fair point.

7:56 am IST: Race remains a potent and often divisive force in our society. I have lived long enough to know that race relations are better than they were 10, 20, or even 30 years ago ,no matter what folks say.

7:53 am IST: I committed to Trump that my administration would ensure a smooth transition.

7:52 am IST: In 10 days, our country'll witness hallmark of democracy, peaceful transition from one freely elected president to another. America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started.

7:50 am IST: Democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity; that we rise and fall as one.

7:49 am IST: A great gift our Founders gave us. The freedom to chase our individual dreams through our sweat, toil, and imagination.

7:49 am IST: I can't do that, says US President Barack Obama as crowd shouts "four more years"

7:48 am IST: I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it.

7:46 am IST: Every day, I have learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.

7:45 am IST: Michelle and I have been so touched by all the well wishes we have received in the past few weeks, tonight its my time to say thanks.