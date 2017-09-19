Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she spoke to US President Donald Trump about Rohingya Muslims flooding into her country from Myanmar. But since Trump has made his stance on refugees so clear in the past, she added that it was not worth asking him for help with the Rohingya crisis. The two leaders had a brief conversation after an event at the UN in New York on Monday (18 September).
Bangladesh wont seek US help over Rohingya crisis given Trumps stance on refugees
- September 19, 2017 15:33 IST
