Twelve years ago, they had done it in a one-day international for the first time. The hero on that occasion was Mohammad Ashraful who hit a match-winning ton. This time, it was Shakib al Hasan who spun a cobweb around the Australians and earned his country its first win against the top opponents for the first time ever.

In a closely contested game played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, Hasan took five wickets in each innings to sink the Aussies just 20 runs short of their target of 265. David Warner's gallant 112 went in vain as none of his colleagues could give him enough support to defy the hosts their most famous victory in Tests so far. Australia became the fifth team to have been beaten by the Bangladeshis in Tests so far (the other four being Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, England and the West Indies).

Bangladesh now have a 1-0 lead in the two match series and will strive for a historic series win in the second game to be played at Chittagong between September 4-8. The win also means Bangladesh will remain unbeaten in yet another home series. The last time Bangladesh had lost a home series was in 2015 and the opponents were Pakistan. They have drawn India, South Africa and England since then.

Bangladesh becomes 8th team to beat Australia in Tests

With this win, Bangladesh also became the eighth team to defeat Australia in Tests. Their first victory in a Test against Australia came in the third series they played against the team ranked fourth in ICC Test rankings at the moment.

Here is a list of other opponents' victory over Australia in Tests:

England beat Australia for the first time in Tests in 1876-77, in their first-ever series

South Africa beat Australia for the first time in Tests in 1910-11, in their second series

West Indies beat Australia for the first time in Tests in 1930-31, in their first series

Pakistan beat Australia for the first time in Tests in 1956-57, in their first series

India beat Australia for the first time in Tests in 1959-60, in their third series

New Zealand beat Australia for the first time in Tests in 1973-74, in their third series

Sri Lanka beat Australia for the first time in Tests in 1999, in their sixth series

Zimbabwe have never beaten Australia in Tests

Of these teams, England, South Africa and the West Indies had beaten Australia for the first time in away games.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh 260 & 221; Australia 217 & 244