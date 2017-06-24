Despite being manufactured in India and exported to several markets, Bajaj Auto has never shown interest in launching the Pulsar 160NS in India. The motorcycle is even offered in Nepal while in India, Bajaj Auto's naked street bike option is limited to Pulsar 200NS.

However, it looks like Bajaj Auto is finally ready to address the need to affordable naked bike in the country. Pulsar 160NS was recently snapped while testing on the Mumbai-Pune highway. Now, a report in India.com claims that Bajaj Auto will launch the bike sooner than expected in July.

The report also says dealer dispatches of Pulsar 160NS will commence shortly. Bajaj Auto will also launch Matte Black colour option to Dominar 400 along with the new Pulsar 160NS. Dealerships are told to plan the inventory accordingly.

Pulsar 160NS borrows its styling cues from its elder siblings Pulsar 200NS and features split LED tail lamp, part-analogue part-digital instrument console, halogen headlamp, underbelly exhaust and body panels. The motorcycle gets the same steel perimeter frame of the Pulsar NS, AS and RS series.

The motorcycle gets power from a 160.3c single-cylinder engine, which is tuned to generate a maximum power output of 15.2bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 14.5Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is an oil-cooled unit now. It gets single-channel ABS and employs telescopic fork at the front and mono shock at the rear. The stopping power is taken care of by petal disc unit at the front and drum at the rear and the motorcycle rides on 100/90/17 MRF Zapper in both front and rear.

Pulsar 160NS will take on Yamaha FZ-S and Honda CB Hornet 160R. The bike is expected to be priced between Pulsar 150 (Rs 75,604) and Pulsar 180 (Rs 80,546) ex-showroom, Delhi.

Source: India.com