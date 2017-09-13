Bajaj Auto, India's second largest motorcycle maker, has now emerged as a master in forming alliances with foreign brands. While continuing a successful joint venture with Austrian bike maker KTM and Swedish brand Husqvarna Motorcycles, the Pune-based firm had recently forged a new alliance with UK-based Triumph Motorcycles recently.

The move will help Bajaj Auto foray into 250cc to 750cc motorcycle segment which is not its territory. However, the Rajiv Bajaj-led outfit's quest to conquer uncharted territory doesn't stop there.

According to Livemint, Bajaj is working on building another niche business and it has been codenamed Urbanite.

Though the MD of the company has not revealed much information on the new brand, the publication has quoted him as saying, "The new franchise will make chic, aspirational products and aim to do a Tesla in the electric two-wheeler space." The words make it clear that Bajaj Auto is clearly targeting electric two-wheeler space not only in India but also worldwide.

Bajaj Auto is planning to roll out vehicles under the new brand before 2020. Rajiv Bajaj also stressed that the intention of the new brand is not to sell mass market products but to come up with future-ready models. "I have said time and again that I don't want to be in a volume business and make another 100cc scooter and compete in a red ocean with 10 others," he added.

The comparison with Tesla Motors looks like spot on considering what Bajaj Auto is planning in the electric two-wheeler market.

Currently, the electric two-wheeler market doesn't have a poster boy like Tesla in the four-wheel EV space. Existing models aren't fascinating enough to woo buyers primarily due to the lacklustre design and shorter range. Bajaj Auto's products under Urbanite brand is expected to revolutionise these shortcomings.

