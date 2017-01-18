The good run of Bairavaa at the box office has continued despite jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu. The Kollywood movie reportedly made a decent collection on Wednesday, January 18.

Jallikattu protests: Raghava Lawrence provides financial aid to supporters of bull-taming sport

Bairavaa has reportedly witnessed over 50 percent occupancy in theatres in Chennai, Chengalpet and other key centres. Although jallikattu protests had some impact on the movie, the evening shows saw a good footfall, say trade sources.

"The collections are good on Wednesday as well. Even though the jallikattu protests have gained momentum in Chennai, the business was not affected to much extent and our cinema halls registered over 60 percent occupancy," says a source from Vettri Theatres, one of the leading theatres in Chennai. "Notably, the family audience turnout was good," the source pointed out.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing unprecedented protests organised by people without any political affiliation in Chennai. It has drawn the nation's attention as supporters are demanding the centre to lift the ban on Tamil Nadu's traditional sport jallikattu.

Jallikattu ban: Let the slogan 'we want jallikattu' be heard all through the country, says Nayanthara

Coming to Bairavaa, the Vijay-starrer was released last Thursday, January 12, ahead of Pongal festival and grossed Rs 12.45 crore on the opening day in Tamil Nadu. In the subsequent days, it collected good revenue and the gross collection of the film in the state has crossed over Rs 44 crore in seven days.

With Bairavaa getting eligibility for the 30 percent tax exemption given by the state government, the distributors of Bairavaa are now expecting to reap decent profits.

The Vijay-starrer has also done well in Kerala and a few centres in overseas as well. The worldwide gross collection of the film is above Rs 80 crore.

Jallikattu protest: Vijay's video message comes as a big boost to supporters of bull-taming game

Bairavaa is an action movie, written and directed by Bharathan and bankrolled by Vijaya Productions. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the flick, which has Jagapathi Babu in the villain's role.