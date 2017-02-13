- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
Baftas 2017: La La Land and Lion triumph at British Academy Awards
La La Land has danced its way to Bafta glory, scooping six trophies at the prestigious British Academy awards ceremony at Londons Royal Albert Hall on 12 February. Lead actress Emma Stone won the best female actor award from Eddie Redmayne. The overwhelmed star said: This is an unbelievable honour. This is one of the greatest working experiences of my life, and such a joy.
