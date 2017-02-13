Baftas 2017: Ken Loach gives rousing speech against callous brutality of UK government

  • February 13, 2017 16:22 IST
    By BAFTA
Whilst collecting his award for outstanding British film for I, Daniel Blake, director Ken Loach gave a passionate speech slamming the UK government at the 70th British Academy Awards. After thanking the cast and the crew, Loach attacked the governments treatment of poor people, as well as referencing the Conservatives U-turn on its promise to accept thousands of unaccompanied child refugees.
