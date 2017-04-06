BAE Systems has built a £2 million bespoke simulator for the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. It will allow pilots to practice taking off and landing the next-generation plane, which will be used by the UK military to land on the new Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers.
BAE systems build £2m bespoke simulator for F-35 Lightning II fighter jet
