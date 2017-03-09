Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are set to win hearts with their upcoming movie, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which will be released on March 10. The movie is expected to witness a good opening due to many reasons.

People are eagerly waiting to see Alia and Varun together on screen. The duo makes an awesome couple on the silver screen. Badrinath Ki Dulhania looks like a full-on Bollywood masala film which will be entertaining. Also, the songs of the movie have already impressed everyone.

The first instalment, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, was also liked by viewers and now people have a lot of expectations from the sequel. The Shashank Khaitan-directed film is expected to see an opening day collection of Rs 10-13 crore. Though the movie may see a good opening, will it cross Rs 100 crore?

During Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, a movie crossing the Rs 100 crore mark was a big deal. But in the present scenario, it is not difficult to achieve that number. So Badrinath Ki Dulhania may cross Rs 100 crore soon, and the credit goes to the hype around the movie and the actors' fan following.

This Holi release stars Varun as Badrinath Bansal and Alia as Vaidehi Trivedi. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is said to be a journey of love, laughter and lunacy. Varun and Alia have earlier worked together in two movies – Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.