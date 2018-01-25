South Korean actor Ji Soo, who is currently portraying the role of a prisoner named Han Gang Joo in the OCN crime thriller series Bad Guys: City Of Evil, has revealed that it was really fun to be a part of an experimental project.

"I'm focusing a lot on acting with my body as much as the lines on the script. It's exciting and fun to work as an actor on experimental projects," the 24-year-old actor said during an interview with entertainment and lifestyle magazine 1st Look.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon star has also said that he got to learn a lot from this series as an actor. "At first, I wanted to look good on camera, but then I realized that in portraying this character, little sincere details like this make them look more focused and cool," he revealed.

Apart from Ji Soo, the Korean mini-series features Sarang actor Park Joong Hoon, Woman With A Suitcase star Joo Jin Mo, Queen Of Mystery actor Yang Ik June and My Beautiful Bride star Kim Mu Yeol in lead roles.

The young actor has said that it was a great experience to work with the seniors. He revealed that all of his co-stars helped him during filming and thanked them for their help.

"All my seniors are a great opportunity for me to learn and as dependable and steady as a rock. While filming, if I run into an obstacle, they help me find ways around it," Ji Soo said.

"Park Joong Hoon seems like he would be very charismatic, but he made everyone feel comfortable by starting off with a joke. The relationship between the actors and the atmosphere on set couldn't be better," he added.

Bad Guys: City Of Evil is written by Han Jung Hoon and directed by Han Dong Hwa. The show follows a group of criminals who are forced together to track down even worse villains. It is on OCN every Saturdays and Sundays at 10.20 om KST.