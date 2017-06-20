There was a lot of fighting and tears on season 13 episode 4 of The Bachelorette featuring Rachel Lindsay and on Monday's episode, she broke down and revealed she was finally feeling the pressure of being a black woman on the show.

Lindsay, an attorney from Dallas, Texas, is the first black Bachelorette and on Monday's episode, she said she was sure to face some heat for some of her rose ceremony choices.

"The pressures that I feel being a black woman and what that is … I don't want to talk about it," she said, crying, during one of her interviews. "I get pressured from so many different ways being in this position, and I did not want to get into all of this tonight."

"I already know what people are going to say about me and judge me for the decisions that I'm making," she added. "I'm going to be the one that has to deal with that, and nobody else. And that's a lot."

The 'drama' was at an all-time high in season 13 episode 4 of the dating reality show and this resulted in Lindsay sending home three great guys during the rose ceremony.

Lindsay was having a good conversation with Bryce Powers when she was interrupted by Kenny and Lee, and Lindsay was clearly not impressed. Sadly, instead of sending the feuding duo home, Powers saw himself being eliminated.

The other two who got chucked were Brady Erwin and Diggy Moreland.

Next week's episode will see Lindsay going on dreaded two-on-one date with two rivals. The synopsis for next week's episode reads:

Rachel and a handsome suitor embrace the oyster culture of Bluffton, S.C. After the rose ceremony, Rachel and the remaining bachelors head to Oslo, Norway, where she and one lucky guy rappel down a giant Olympic ski jump. Later, Rachel takes bitter rivals on the dreaded two-on-one date.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8pm on ABC.