Corinne Olympios released a statement saying shes the victim in a sex scandal with co-star DeMario Jackson that rocked ABCs popular reality show Bachelor in Paradise.The misconduct complaint by a field producer is said to involve a sexaul encounter between both stars while cameras were rolling occurred on the first day of filming in Mexico in early June. Now both Olympios and DeMario have taken appropriate legal actions for a potential lawsuit.Warner Bros. announced a thorough investigation of the allegations will be conducted and shut down production of the show, which was shooting its 4th season and was set to premiere in July.