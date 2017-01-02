The season 21 of ABC's popular dating reality show, The Bachelor, will premiere on Monday, January 2, where we'll see Nick Viall trying to find love. The episode will be streamed live on ABC and it can also be watched via abc.go.com.

The premiere will feature a short introduction of Viall, who has been a contestant on The Bachelorette Seasons 10 and 11 as well as Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Shortly after the introduction, the contestants will be welcomed to the show followed by the most-awaited Rose Ceremony.

ABC has already released a teaser of the Rose Ceremony, where we see the show host, Chris Harrison, welcoming the contestants for the elimination round.

"Where's Corinne?" Viall asks when he realises the 24-year-old Miami-based business owner is missing. As it turns out, Corinne Olympios is asleep on one of the Bachelor Mansion couches, oblivious to the developments unfolding around her. Interestingly, the sleeping beauty will be the villain of Season 21, reported The Bachelor spoiler guru Reality Steve.

Steve blogged: "Ladies and gentleman, Corinne Olympios! Yeah, she's going to be the talk of the season and it starts rather early when during a group date, she takes her top off during a photo shoot and takes Nick's hands and puts them on her breasts. And yes, Nick was aware Corinne wasn't liked by a lot of the other girls."

There will be no shortage of drama in Season 21, but in the end Viall does find love, according to multiple media outlets. "The season is going very, very well," an insider told US Weekly. "Like, one of the best seasons ever. Nick is finding love — for real."

The Bachelor Season 21 premieres on ABC Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET.