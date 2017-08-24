Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to blow our minds once again with Babumoshai Bandookbaaz from Friday. But the sad news is, the full movie has been leaked online, even before the release.

It has become a common practice in the industry that a day after the movie's release, the film becomes available on many websites. However, in this case, the film has been leaked before its release.

Many illegal websites are offering free online streaming. However, the print quality is poor.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz full movie leak will affect the box office collection of Nawazuddin-starrer. The opening collection is expected to be around Rs 2 crore.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's A Gentleman. The Nawazuddin's movie will face tough competition.

However, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has managed to create hype with the intimate scenes between Nawaz and lead actress Bidita Bag. Also, the movie was in news over its issues with the censor board.

Nawazuddin will be seen playing the role of a sharp shooter named Babu. The actor has taken special lessons in handling guns and action for the role.

Directed by Kushan Nandy, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz was initially supposed to have Chitrangada Singh as the female lead. However, she reportedly backed out of the project as she was not comfortable shooting for the intimate scenes with Nawazuddin. Nonetheless, Bidita apparently did a good enough job, and her director would be mighty happy with her performance.