Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film -- Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Well, it surely is Daggubati's year as the actor, after Baahubali's success, is all set to make his TV debut with a Telugu show by name 'Yaari No 1'. The icing on the cake is the Tollywood hunk has also bagged his first international project.

Find out what we know so far about the Telugu star's international project:

Rana Daggubati has been signed for a movie by The London Digital Movie & TV Studios (LDM) for an international flick.

The London Digital Movie & TV Studios has also appointed Rana Daggubati as their Asian Brand Ambassador.

The UK based studio said in a press release issued on the Facebook page, "Rana Daggubati starring alongside a legendary Hollywood screen Goddess."

Happy to be associated with LDM !! Looking fwd to making some great cinema and brining in better technology in filmmaking!! https://t.co/8WHaF6ZKFl — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) July 29, 2017

London Digital Movie & TV Studios also revealed they will begin "their first Blockbuster studio film in 2018 with Rana Daggubati."