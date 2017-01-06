Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Raees is set to hit the screens on January 25. It has been reported that the trailer of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali (Bahubali): The Conclusion will be attached with SRK's movie.

Baahubali journey of Prabhas has come to an end, confirms SS Rajamouli

The makers of Baahubali will launch the trailer around January 23-24 and as the distributor is same for both the films, Baahubali 2 teaser will be attached to Raees. "The Baahubali 2 teaser will be launched around January 23-24. It will be attached to the prints of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, which releases worldwide on January 25," a source from the trade told DNA.

"Anil Thadani is distributing both the films. He has even got into a barter deal with most single screens, where he's decided to sell Baahubali 2 to those screens only if they take up Raees as well. That is helping the SRK-starrer action flick also, given that it's clashing with Hrithik Roshan's, Kaabil. So Baahubali 2 teaser coming out with Shah Rukh's Raees is a well-planned idea," the source added.

Shah Rukh seems to be a fan of Baahubali as he has recently praised the magnum opus in an interview. "Baahubali is one of the finest cinematic experiences in recent Indian times," he said. The Twitter handle of the movie thanked the actor as well.

Thank you @iamsrk for your kind words ! Coming from you make our team so happy and work even more hard. Looking forward for #Raees :) https://t.co/Elzuy93jzO — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 2, 2017

Baahubali 2 is all set to be released on April 28 and the recent reports say that Prabhas has completed the shooting of the movie. Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle to share the news that Prabhas has wrapped up the shooting of Baahubali: The Conclusion. "And thats a wrap 4 prabhas 3.5 years. Onehellof a journey Thanks darling.No one had as much belief on this project as you. That means a lot," he tweeted.