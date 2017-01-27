The new poster of director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion (aka Baahubali 2 or Bahubali 2) featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty has gone viral on social media, but not many have noticed a minor mistake in it.

The error will be noticed only on close observation. Or is it actually a mistake or just an illusion? Still not able to spot the error? Then, check out this explanation that might help you to observe it well.

In the poster, Anushka and Prabhas are seen holding two different bows with three or three-layered arrows each in them.

While Anushka's bow has white handle riser, it is a golden coloured one for the actor's bow.

Anushka stands in front of Prabhas.

But two of the arrows in Prabhas' bow are seen in front of the actress' bow. Isn't that a mistake?

Still not able to understand the mistake in the poster? Take a close look at the picture below.

A few netizens, who initially noticed the error, even made it a topic of discussion on social media, followed by a few memes that surfaced on the cyberspace. The colourful poster, featuring the actors as Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena aiming archery, was unveiled by Rajamouli on January 26.

Nevertheless, Baahubali 2, the sequel of the blockbuster SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali: The Beginning, is the most awaited flick of the year to know "Why Kattappa killed Baahubali" in the prequel. The team of Baahubali 2 had wrapped up shooting of the epic historical drama on January 6. It is scheduled to hit the screens on April 28.