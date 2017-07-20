The makers of Avengers: Infinity War released a teaser trailer at D23 and viewers have revealed that it was a visual splendour. While fans around the globe hope that the visual grandeur is presented to them during the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con 2017, it has been reported that a snapshot from the editing desk of the Infinity War has been leaked online.

Comicbook.com reports that an anonymous insider from the Marvel Studios has clicked and shared a picture from the editing table featuring Doctor Strange and Spider-Man. While the origin of the photo is unclear, the leaked image is spreading quickly on social media platforms.

Also Read: Avengers: Infinity War cast tease MAJOR spoilers; from superhero deaths to Thanos' role, 7 CRUCIAL details revealed

In the shared picture, there are multiple panels featuring different stars. But the scene that is visible shows Dr Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch guiding Spider-Man Tom Holland through a scene. Wearing their respective suits, the actors look like they are in a fight scene as Strange soars above Spider-Man.

Strange orders Spider-Man to "Protect them. They're not dead." With only two of them in the frame, it is unclear what is going on. On the other panels, Scarlett Witch played by Elizabeth Olsen is lying in the rubble. The other panels are blurred so not much is visible from the CGI editing.

Avengers: Infinity War is still in its filming stage with superheroes flying across the globe to wrap the schedules.

"Protect them" "They're not dead" YA'LL!!!!! #BenedictCumberbatch #TomHolland #infinitywar A post shared by " In yo FACESSSS" - RDJ (@avengers_cast) on Jul 19, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

This leak will watch Marvel tighten up their security. The studio has fallen prey to not only leaked images but also footage. With an inside job clear here, Marvel will take necessary action to enhance secrecy.

This also means that there will be more security at SDCC 2017. Marvel's Comic-Con panel has been scheduled to take place in Hall H and will begin at 5.30 pm PT on Saturday, July 22. The hall is infamous for leaking information from the closed auditorium online, thus there will more security.

At the convention, the studio is expected to share Thor: Ragnarok's new trailer, Avengers: Infinity War's teaser and announce their upcoming ventures with fans and the press.

Thor: Ragnarok is slated to release on November 3. Avengers: Infinity War releases on May 4, 2018.