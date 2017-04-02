A part of the Avengers: Infinity War cast has been busy in Edinburgh, Scotland, shooting for the epic Avenger movie Marvel the fans have ever seen. Moreover, the excited fans cannot help but head to watch their favourite superhero in action and are taking pictures from the sets and revealing important plot details.

Last week, a video previewing Ultron was attacked by two mysterious characters that seemed like villains. And this week, a new picture hit online confirming that Thanos will be coming to earth but he will not be alone.

Sharing the best look yet of an unidentified villain, an actor is seen dressed in a mo-cap suit and a detailed designed staff in his hand bears similarities with the weapon Corvus Glaive of the Black Order wields in the comics.

According to ComicsBookMovie.com, the new images confirm a popular fan theory that the website reported last week. The fan theory, published on a popular fansite, MCU Exchange, read: "The mysterious pair might just be two of Thanos' Black Order lieutenants, even going as far to suggest that they could potentially be either Proxima Midnight or the cruel Corvus Glaive - who both also carry staffs. The video doesn't provide a clear look at what they're trying to achieve with the Vision, but it's probably a safe bet it has something to do with that Infinity Stone that's lodged in his forehead."

The new image and video shared sort of confirmed that theory, the website reported. However, it is difficult to say what the villain in the picture wants from Ultron. Has the Mad Titan assigned him to recover the Mind Stone from Ultron? We'll have to wait until 2018 to know what really is going on.

Until then, you can watch the videos featuring Ultron and the unidentified villains here:

The next Avengers battle is spanned across two sequels: "Avengers: Infinity War Part 1" on May 4, 2018, and concluding in Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War Part 2" on May 3, 2019.