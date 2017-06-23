Avarude Raavukal (also spelt Avarude Ravukal), starring Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan, Vinay Forrt, Aju Varghese and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles, was released on the occasion of Eid on Friday, June 23, in as many as 85 screens.

However, the morning shows of Avarude Raavukal were cancelled due to unexpected reasons and the screening is expected to commence in the afternoon. "The delay in screening of Avarude Raavukal is due to an unexpected issue. It has been resolved and movie will be screened from Matinee shows onwards. Eagerly awaiting your response!!! Thanks once again [sic]" Unni Mukundan confirmed via his Facebook page.

"Hopefuly by noon the show will start...," director Shanil Muhammed posted on his social media page.

What to expect from Avarude Raavukal?

Avarude Raavukal highlights various issues faced by youngster these days. Asif plays the role of an aspiring actor Ashik in the movie, while Unni and Vinay appear as Siddharth and Vijay, respectively. Nedumudi will be seen as the mentor Johnson of these youngsters, and a few unexpected events that happen in their life form the crux of the movie. Honey Rose plays the boss of Unni's character in the film.

The character teasers of Asif, Vinay and Unni, as well as the songs of Avarude Raavukal opened to a positive response from the audience.

The movie is the maiden independent directorial venture of Shanil of Philips and Monkey Pen fame. While Vishnu Narayanan has handled the cinematography, Shankar Sharma has composed the music for Avarude Raavukal, which is produced by Ajay Krishnan under the banner of Ajay Entertainments.

The multi-starrer will lock horns against the other Eid releases, including Oru Cinemakkaran, Viswasapoorvam Mansoor, Role Models, Tiyaan and Thondimuthalum Driksaakshiyum.

