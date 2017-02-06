Avalanches kill more than 100 in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Avalanches kill more than 100 in Afghanistan and Pakistan Close
The death toll has risen to more than 100 after heavy snowstorms triggered avalanches in parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan over the weekend. Most of the key highways in Afghanistan have been closed due to severe weather conditions. Meanwhile, At least 13 people were also killed in an avalanche in Pakistan’s Chitral district, with many more still missing.
loading image
IBT TV
Left wing groups ‘care more about hating Israel’ than they do about fighting anti-Semitism
Most popular