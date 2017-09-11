Auto Expo, the biennial auto show in New Delhi in India, is not only the largest motor show in the county, but also South Asia's largest show in terms of exhibitors and visitors.

It is considered the platform for automakers to showcase their upcoming models for what will be the third-largest car market in the world by 2025.

However, it looks like the 14th edition of the show, to be held at Greater Noida in February 2018, may lose some sheen as many automakers are planning to skip it, reports ET Auto.

Foreign automakers such as Volkswagen, Skoda, Ford, Audi, Nissan, General Motors and bike-maker Ducati India have decided not to participate in the event, according to the report.

The likes of Bajaj Auto, Harley-Davidson and Royal Enfield didn't participated in the 2016 edition of the show citing high cost and inadequate returns. These automakers are reportedly planning to skip the event in 2018 as well.

Concern over the recent increase in cess and the implementation of GST seems to be another of the reasons behind automakers opting out of the show. In addition, lack of India-specific models to showcase at the expo is another reason why they are looking to give the show a miss.

Meanwhile, some new automakers are expected to reveal their India plans at Auto Expo 2018. South Korean carmaker Kia Motors, SAIC China's MG Motor unit and France's Peugeot will be the new faces.

The next edition of Auto Expo has been scheduled from February 9-14, 2018. The event, organised under the aegis of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA), will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

The 2016 event had recorded a footfall of over 6 lakh. As the country's biggest auto carnival, Auto Expo 2016 had witnessed over 108 product launches and unveilings by over 65 manufacturers over a seven-day period.