Tata Motors is set to unveil a wide range of models at the upcoming Auto Expo in February and the company has been feeding auto enthusiasts with details through teaser images and videos.

While an earlier teaser video of the company hinted at the debut of three new models, including the new premium hatchback X451 and the SUV H5, the latest bit of information is that the company's line-up will also have the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar of the Nexon.

Tata has been testing the AMT variant of the Nexon in the country since the launch of the compact SUV in September last year. The Nexon AMT is expected to be launched shortly after its debut at the auto show.

According to a report of AutocarIndia, the AMT will be offered in both petrol and diesel models of the Nexon. The Nexon is expected to get six-speed manual transmission unlike the other AMT models of Tata.

The company already offers AMT options in Tiago, Nano, Zest and Tigor models. Apart from the addition of the AMT box, the Nexon compact SUV will not have any other changes in the new model.

Nexon will continue to be offered in 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm and 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

The Auto Expo is also expected to see a host of other models from Tata Motors. While its premium hatchback X451 will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20, H5 SUV and Tiago and Tigor electric are expected to take the centre stage at the pavilion of Tata.