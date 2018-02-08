After unveiling its new compact design in the ConceptFutureS car on the first day of Auto Expo 2018, Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is now back at the hall to launch its highly-anticipated new Swift. The new Swift has been priced starting at Rs 4.99 lakh.

Based on Maruti Suzuki's new Heartect platform, which also underpins the new Dzire compact sedan and the Baleno premium hatchback, the new Swift measures 3,840 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width and 1,530 mm height.

The new avatar of the Swift comes with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm and offers a ground clearance of 163 mm. The luggage capacity of the new Swift is 268 liters, and it has a 37-liter fuel tank.

Offered in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift comes in Prime Midnight Blue, SLD Fire Red, PRL Arctic White, Met Silky Silver and Met Magma Grey color options.

On the safety front, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift features dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, front seat belts with pre-tensioners and an ISOFIX child seat as standard on all variants of the new model.

A driver-side window with auto roll-down and anti-pinch, front fog lamps and reverse parking sensors are offered in the top-end Z and Z+ variants.

Under the hood, the new Swift comes powered by the tried-and-tested 1.2-liter K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-liter DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill is tuned to churn out 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel unit develops 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque.

The new Swift gets five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.

The diesel model of the new Swift claims to offer a fuel efficiency of 28.4 kmpl, which is 12.7 percent higher than the outgoing Swift. On the other hand, the petrol model of the Swift offers a fuel economy of 22.0 kmpl.