A swimmer was filmed picking up a shark found trapped in a Sydney ocean pool and throwing it back into the sea on9 October. Melissa Hatheier, who works at a Cronulla real estate agency, was swimming in the Oak Park ocean pool on Monday morning when the metre-long shark was spotted.
Australian woman wrestling a shark goes viral
- October 11, 2017 15:11 IST
