A history nerd recently returned a stone he stole from an abbey in South Wales claiming it is giving him 'bad luck'. The mysterious Australian traveller sent the small stone back to the Abbeycwmhir Heritage Trust in Wales.

The man returned the stone to Welsh abbey after allegedly being haunted by a headless ghost. Along with the small stone, the anonymous 'fan' of Welsh history also sent an apologising letter where he mentioned a ghost of a headless prince was angry at him.

His message read: ''I am so sorry for taking, borrowing, stealing this piece of the old Abbeycwmhir. I have been an avid follower of the Welsh Kings and their history and so I took this rock."

The Cwmhir Abbey is located near Llandrindod Wells in Powys and is a Welsh Cistercian monastery founded by Welsh prince Cadwallon ap Madog in 1176. Cadwallon was killed in 1179 by Sir Roger Mortimer. The abbey was later set on fire twice by English soldiers, latest in the 13th century.

In the letter, the fan also wrote: "Ever since I have had the most awful luck as if Llewellyn himself was angry with me. So I am sending it back. I will not leave my name or address, just a heartfelt sorry from an Australian fan," Metro.co.uk reported.

Reports of ghost haunting are rife in the ruined abbey.

Currently, the note of the man along with the stone has been put on display at the entrance of the abbey in the Exhibition Room.