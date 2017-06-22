Australian Greens Senator Larissa Waters breastfed her baby daughter, Alia, while moving a motion in the Senate on Thursday, 22 June. Waters made headlines just weeks earlier for being the first federal lawmaker to breastfeed during Senate proceedings, being the first MP to benefit from a new family friendly rule change made in February 2016.
Australian senator breastfeeds baby whilst moving a motion for first time
Australian Greens Senator Larissa Waters breastfed her baby daughter, Alia, while moving a motion in the Senate on Thursday, 22 June. Waters made headlines just weeks earlier for being the first federal lawmaker to breastfeed during Senate proceedings, being the first MP to benefit from a new family friendly rule change made in February 2016.
- June 22, 2017 18:28 IST
-