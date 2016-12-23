Australian police foil terrorists Christmas Day bomb plot

  • December 23, 2016 15:35 IST
    By Reuters
Australian police arrested seven people on 23 December in connection with a plot to attack Melbourne with a series of bombs on Christmas day. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball told reporters that those involved were arrested in dawn raids, where plans to bomb significant, high-profile locations in the city were discovered. Turbull also described the planned attack as an Islamist terrorist plot and one of the most substantial terrorist plots that have been disrupted over the last several years.
