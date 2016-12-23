- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Australian police foil terrorists Christmas Day bomb plot
Australian police arrested seven people on 23 December in connection with a plot to attack Melbourne with a series of bombs on Christmas day. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball told reporters that those involved were arrested in dawn raids, where plans to bomb significant, high-profile locations in the city were discovered. Turbull also described the planned attack as an Islamist terrorist plot and one of the most substantial terrorist plots that have been disrupted over the last several years.
Most popular