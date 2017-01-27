After witnessing the two semi-finals of Australian Open 2017 men's singles, a famous quote came to light once again: A legend can be down, but he can never be counted out. Similar things can be said about the women's singles final showdown.

The legends of tennis -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Venus Williams -- will feature in the most important matches of the first grand slam of the calendar year 2017. Enough to make it one of the best grand slams of the calendar year already!

What more can the French Open 2017, the Wimbledon 2017 and the US Open 2017 bring to the fore now? A benchmark has already been set. Rod Laver cannot be more happy!

Australian Open 2017 final: Tale of the tape

Women's singles final: Serena Williams vs Venus Williams

Serena Williams Venus Williams Age 35 36 WTA ranking 2 17 Singles grand slams won 22 9 Olympics medals (singles) 1 gold 1 gold Olympics medals 3 golds (women's doubles) 3 golds (women's doubles), 1 silver (mixed doubles) Latest grand slam singles win Wimbledon 2016 Wimbledon 2008 Head to head (Grand Slams): 18 matches 12 wins 6 wins Latest grand slam H2H US Open 2015 QF (straight sets win) US Open 2015 QF

Men's singles final: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal