That 'Never say die' spirit, those incredible runs, those stinging forehands and those lethal drop shots...when was the last time we saw such a fierce Rafael Nadal on the tennis court? Obviously, during the times he was winning trophies after another and bossing the French Open for several years.

That same old Nadal has been spotted at the Australian Open 2016, bringing major reasons to cheer for the plenty of fans of the no-nonsense Spaniard.

The 30-year-old Spanish star beat lanky 19-year-old German teenager and a future tennis star in the making, Alexander Zverev, on Saturday at the Rod Laver Arena with a 4-6 6-3 6-7 6-3 6-2 score. Nadal is through to the Australian Open 2017 round of 16 now.

More to follow...