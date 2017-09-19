Aung San Suu Kyi breaks silence on Rohingya crisis

In an televised address Aung San Suu Kyi condemned all human rights violations in regards to the violent clashes in the Rakhine state that has seen over 400,000 minority Rohingya flee to Bangladesh. The defacto leader had previously been criticised for not speaking out. She stated she did not fear international scrutiny and wanted to find out why the Rohingya were leaving. Suu Kyi said she was committed to the restoration of peace and stability and the rule of law.