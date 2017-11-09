Athiya Shetty, who impressed the audience with her lovely performance in Mubarkan, celebrated her 25th birthday on November 5.

She posted a picture on Instagram captioning it as: "I love getting older, my understanding deepens, and I can see what connects— I'm closer to understanding what truly matters and the people I want to hold onto forever. Thank you to the people who make me smile everyday, and the few who make me laugh uncontrollably, you know who you all are☺️. And most importantly THANK YOU to the people who never let me forget the magic of faith, belief, and gratitude. Feels good to be happy! Thank you for the wishes and so much love, means the whole world. Ps: @saanchigilani@anshulakapoor Thank you, I love you too too much. #OlderTrynaBeWiser". [sic.]

There were rumours about a relationship when a source claimed that Drake spotted Athiya in a club when she was partying in London and that's when he met her and followed her on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Athiya was last seen in Mubarkan which starred Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz besides the actress. The film, co-produced by Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde and Sony Networks Pictures Productions (headed by Sneha Rajani), was a box-office hit.