At least 16 people are reported dead in Russias Vladimir region after a speeding train crashed into a bus at a railway crossing on Friday (6 October). The accident that took place around 3.39am local time (1.39am BST) near the Pokrov station in Vladimir — located around 110km east of Moscow.
At least 16 killed as bus torn apart by speeding train in Russia
At least 16 people are reported dead in Russias Vladimir region after a speeding train crashed into a bus at a railway crossing on Friday (6 October). The accident that took place around 3.39am local time (1.39am BST) near the Pokrov station in Vladimir — located around 110km east of Moscow.
- October 6, 2017 18:03 IST
-