Asus has confirmed on Twitter that it is unveiling its ZenFone 5 series at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) to be held in Barcelona from February 26 to March 1. The announcement came close on the heels of reports that the Taiwanese firm was planning to release ZenFone 5 Lite and ZenFone 5 Max soon.

"Save the date this 02.27 for #MWC18 and let's #Backto5," tweeted Asus, confirming that it is unveiling its ZenFone 5 series.

The Asus' press event will take place at 7:30 pm CET on February 27 (12 am IST, February 28) and it will be live-streamed on the firm's official website.

The company hasn't revealed the names of the handsets to be announced at the mega event, but reports have claimed it could be none other than the ZenFone 5 Lite and the ZenFone 5 Max.

Asus ZenFone 5 Lite details

Nothing significant about Asus ZenFone 5 Lite has been leaked, but Mobiltelefon (in Russian) has reported that it has been certified in Russia, giving a hint that its release date may not be far off. It is expected to sport a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Asus ZenFone 5 Max details

Asus ZenFone 5 Max with model code ASUS_X00QD has received Wi-Fi Alliance certification. It is expected to come running the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and have several feature upgrades over its predecessor Zenfone 4 Max.

It may be mentioned that the Asus Zenfone 4 Max was released in September last year with a mammoth 5,000mAh battery and fast battery charging (5V/2A, 10W) feature. It has a 5.5-inch screen with 720x1280 pixels (267 ppi pixel density), Android 7.0 Nougat OS, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, a dual 13MP (f/2.0, 12mm) + 13MP (f/2.0, 25mm) main camera, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, 24mm lens and LED flash.