Asus Zenfone 2 was launched in 2015 and since it is less than two years old, it has high probability of receiving Android Nougat. But, Asus has a notoriety of releasing software updates late.

For instance, Google deployed Nougat update to Nexus series phones in August 2016, but Asus took close to five months to release Android Nougat for Zenfone 3. But days later, halted the update roll-out owing to bugs and is yet to resume it.

Going by this rate, Asus will take more time to release updates to the Zenfone 2 series or there is also a possibility that it might abandon the plan for lack of time for testing.

If you are eager to experience Android Nougat on your Zenfone 2 device, then try installing the LineageOS firmware. For those unaware, it is created by industrious members of famed CyanogenMod community (now defunct).

We like to remind our readers that this LineageOS' software is a nightly version and some features are absent. The good news is that they will be introduced in upcoming updates.

Users are advised to go through the whole article to weigh out all the pros and cons, and then go ahead with the installation process.

Prerequisites [Things to remember before installing Custom ROM]:

This new LineageOS [official] 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM has to be installed only on select Asus Zenfone 3 models – Z008, Z00A and Z00D-- only; if tried on other devices, it might brick them [To check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> Model Number ]

>> >> ] In LineageOS, Root file will not be integrated like CyanogenMod, instead it will made as separate file as Google Apps. This means users have to download and install Root firmware similar to Google Apps (GApps).

LineageOS users are advised wipe the current ROM in the device when switching to LineageOS, and reinstall their GApps.

Make sure the device is rooted (Bootloader unlocked) before going forward.

Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void and it will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing of memory in the smartphone. So make sure to back all the data by installing Clockwork Mod (CWM) Recovery/ TWRP.

Make sure you have installed USB drivers on the PC, or else the device will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure your device has more than 80 percent battery, or else there is a chance of the smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted mid-way.

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation procedure of LineageOS [official] 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM on Asus Zenfone 2 series via TWRP recovery method:

Step 1: DownloadLineageOS [official] 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM and Google Apps on to your PC.

[Note: downloadable file links are provided at the bottom]

Step 2: Connect Zenfone 2 to the computer

Step 3: Place the LineageOS 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

Models LineageOS 14.1 Android Nougat custom ROM Asus Zenfone 2 (Z008) Download link Asus Zenfone 2 (Z00A) Download link Asus Zenfone 2 (Z00D) Download link

Google Apps: HERE & USB driver: HERE

[Credits: LineageOS.org]