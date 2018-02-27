Asus Zenfone 5, Live Stream, MWC 2018, Mobile World Congress
Asus Zenfone 5 MWC 2018 launch event is slated to go live at 19:30 CET local time in Barcelona on February 27.Asus Zenfone 5 Official Launch Page (screen-grab)

Taiwanese major Asus is all geared up to unveil the company's Android flagship Zenfone 5 series at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona later today, February 27.

The company is hosting a keynote presentation at 19:30 CET local time (00:00 IST, February 28). Asus has taken measures to live stream the Zenfone 5 announcement online. Fans can watch the event live on the official links provided by the company (provided below).

Asus Zenfone 5: What we know so far

Going by the recently leaked images, Zenfone 5 series look strikingly similar to iPhone X in terms of exterior design and on the bright side, the device doesn't feature the awkward top notch on the front panel. Even official teasers of Zenfone 5 with GIFs on Twitter for weeks have been hinting the device will come with FullView Display without any notch on the top.

Asus MWC 2018 Live Stream: Here’s how to watch Zenfone 5 launch anywhere from the worldASUS (@ASUS) via Twitter

We have come to understand that Asus, like previous times, will be launching multiple variants namely — the generic Zenfone 5, low-end Zenfone 5 Lite and a battery-centric Zenfone 5 Max series.

As per reports, Zenfone 5 Lite is expected to sport a full HD+ (2160 x 1080) display. The highlight of the device is said to be its camera hardware. It features quad camera setup with 20MP + 20MP selfie snappers on the front and 16MP + 16MP rear shooter.

As far as the Zenfone 5 is concerned, it is expected to be powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with Android Oreo OS and 3GB of RAM.

On the other hand, Asus ZenFone 5 Max with model number ASUS_X00QD is expected to have big battery ranging from 4,000mAh to 5,000mAh.

Other specifications are yet to be ascertained. We just have to wait a few hours to know what Asus has in store for fans.

MWC 2018 Asus Zenfone 5 series launch timing details:

City Time Time-Zone
Barcelona Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 19:30 pm CET
New York (U.S.A. - New York) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 13:30 am EST
San Diego (U.S.A. – California) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 10:30 am PST
Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018,13:30 am EDT
Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 15:30 pm BRT
London (United Kingdom – England) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 18:30 pm GMT
Paris (France) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 19:30 pm CET
Berlin (Germany) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 19:30 pm CET
Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 19:30 pm CET
Johannesburg (South Africa) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 20:30 pm SAST
Moscow (Russia) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 21:30 pm MSK
Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 22:30 pm GST
Islamabad (Pakistan) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 23:30 pm PKT
New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 00:00 am IST
Indonesia (Jakarta) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 01:30 am WIB
Bangkok(Thailand) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 01:30 am ICT
Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 02:30 am CST
Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 02:30 am HKT
Singapore (Singapore) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 02:30 am SGT
Taipei (Taiwan) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 02:30 am CST
Seoul (South Korea) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 03:30 am KST
Tokyo (Japan) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 03:30 am JST
Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 05:30 am AEDT

Here's how to watch Asus unveil Zenfone 5 series on PCs via official websites:

Visit Asus official Zenfone 5 live stream page (HERE).

