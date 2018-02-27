Taiwanese major Asus is all geared up to unveil the company's Android flagship Zenfone 5 series at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona later today, February 27.
The company is hosting a keynote presentation at 19:30 CET local time (00:00 IST, February 28). Asus has taken measures to live stream the Zenfone 5 announcement online. Fans can watch the event live on the official links provided by the company (provided below).
Asus Zenfone 5: What we know so far
Going by the recently leaked images, Zenfone 5 series look strikingly similar to iPhone X in terms of exterior design and on the bright side, the device doesn't feature the awkward top notch on the front panel. Even official teasers of Zenfone 5 with GIFs on Twitter for weeks have been hinting the device will come with FullView Display without any notch on the top.
#Backto5 is about smart-phone to an intelligent phone. Stay tuned this #MWC18 https://t.co/dXV4vXP3fY. pic.twitter.com/6oIp8MD4KD— ASUS (@ASUS) February 25, 2018
We have come to understand that Asus, like previous times, will be launching multiple variants namely — the generic Zenfone 5, low-end Zenfone 5 Lite and a battery-centric Zenfone 5 Max series.
As per reports, Zenfone 5 Lite is expected to sport a full HD+ (2160 x 1080) display. The highlight of the device is said to be its camera hardware. It features quad camera setup with 20MP + 20MP selfie snappers on the front and 16MP + 16MP rear shooter.
As far as the Zenfone 5 is concerned, it is expected to be powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with Android Oreo OS and 3GB of RAM.
On the other hand, Asus ZenFone 5 Max with model number ASUS_X00QD is expected to have big battery ranging from 4,000mAh to 5,000mAh.
Other specifications are yet to be ascertained. We just have to wait a few hours to know what Asus has in store for fans.
MWC 2018 Asus Zenfone 5 series launch timing details:
|City
|Time
|Time-Zone
|Barcelona
|Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 19:30 pm
|CET
|New York (U.S.A. - New York)
|Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 13:30 am
|EST
|San Diego (U.S.A. – California)
|Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 10:30 am
|PST
|Ottawa (Canada- Ontario)
|Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018,13:30 am
|EDT
|Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro)
|Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 15:30 pm
|BRT
|London (United Kingdom – England)
|Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 18:30 pm
|GMT
|Paris (France)
|Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 19:30 pm
|CET
|Berlin (Germany)
|Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 19:30 pm
|CET
|Amsterdam (Netherlands)
|Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 19:30 pm
|CET
|Johannesburg (South Africa)
|Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 20:30 pm
|SAST
|Moscow (Russia)
|Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 21:30 pm
|MSK
|Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi)
|Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 22:30 pm
|GST
|Islamabad (Pakistan)
|Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 23:30 pm
|PKT
|New Delhi (India – New Delhi)
|Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 00:00 am
|IST
|Indonesia (Jakarta)
|Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 01:30 am
|WIB
|Bangkok(Thailand)
|Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 01:30 am
|ICT
|Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality)
|Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 02:30 am
|CST
|Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
|Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 02:30 am
|HKT
|Singapore (Singapore)
|Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 02:30 am
|SGT
|Taipei (Taiwan)
|Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 02:30 am
|CST
|Seoul (South Korea)
|Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 03:30 am
|KST
|Tokyo (Japan)
|Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 03:30 am
|JST
|Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory)
|Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 05:30 am
|AEDT
Here's how to watch Asus unveil Zenfone 5 series on PCs via official websites:
Visit Asus official Zenfone 5 live stream page (HERE).