Taiwanese major Asus is all geared up to unveil the company's Android flagship Zenfone 5 series at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona later today, February 27.

The company is hosting a keynote presentation at 19:30 CET local time (00:00 IST, February 28). Asus has taken measures to live stream the Zenfone 5 announcement online. Fans can watch the event live on the official links provided by the company (provided below).

Asus Zenfone 5: What we know so far

Going by the recently leaked images, Zenfone 5 series look strikingly similar to iPhone X in terms of exterior design and on the bright side, the device doesn't feature the awkward top notch on the front panel. Even official teasers of Zenfone 5 with GIFs on Twitter for weeks have been hinting the device will come with FullView Display without any notch on the top.

We have come to understand that Asus, like previous times, will be launching multiple variants namely — the generic Zenfone 5, low-end Zenfone 5 Lite and a battery-centric Zenfone 5 Max series.

As per reports, Zenfone 5 Lite is expected to sport a full HD+ (2160 x 1080) display. The highlight of the device is said to be its camera hardware. It features quad camera setup with 20MP + 20MP selfie snappers on the front and 16MP + 16MP rear shooter.

As far as the Zenfone 5 is concerned, it is expected to be powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with Android Oreo OS and 3GB of RAM.

On the other hand, Asus ZenFone 5 Max with model number ASUS_X00QD is expected to have big battery ranging from 4,000mAh to 5,000mAh.

Other specifications are yet to be ascertained. We just have to wait a few hours to know what Asus has in store for fans.

MWC 2018 Asus Zenfone 5 series launch timing details:

City Time Time-Zone Barcelona Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 19:30 pm CET New York (U.S.A. - New York) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 13:30 am EST San Diego (U.S.A. – California) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 10:30 am PST Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018,13:30 am EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 15:30 pm BRT London (United Kingdom – England) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 18:30 pm GMT Paris (France) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 19:30 pm CET Berlin (Germany) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 19:30 pm CET Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 19:30 pm CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 20:30 pm SAST Moscow (Russia) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 21:30 pm MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 22:30 pm GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 23:30 pm PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 00:00 am IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 01:30 am WIB Bangkok(Thailand) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 01:30 am ICT Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 02:30 am CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 02:30 am HKT Singapore (Singapore) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 02:30 am SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 02:30 am CST Seoul (South Korea) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 03:30 am KST Tokyo (Japan) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 03:30 am JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 05:30 am AEDT

Here's how to watch Asus unveil Zenfone 5 series on PCs via official websites:

Visit Asus official Zenfone 5 live stream page (HERE).

