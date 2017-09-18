Top 7 smartphones launched in India in August 2017 Close
Top 7 smartphones launched in India in August 2017

Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus launched a new ZenFone V series phone in the US. As the name suggests, it is exclusive to Verizon subscribers.

Asus ZenFone V sports visually appealing design language having a blend of glass-and-metal cover on the back. On the front, it flaunts 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED screen with physical home button, which also doubles up as the fingerprint scanner.

Also read: Android-powered Moto X4 with smart dual-camera coming to India soon, confirms Motorola teaser

Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor backed by sumptuous 4GB LPDDR4 series RAM, 32GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery that can keep the phone running for close to 210 hours and also boasts PowerDelivery 2.0 fast charging capability.

Asus, ZenFone V, price, specifications, features, availability, Verizon, US
Asus launches ZenFone V with Snapdragon 820; price, specsAsus Official Website (Screen-grab)

Asus ZenFone V price and availability details:

As said before, Asus ZenFone V will not be available outside the US and will be exclusive to Verizon customers only. It can be grabbed for $384 without the contract and with contract, he/she can get it for $16 per month subscription.

Asus, ZenFone V, price, specifications, features, availability, Verizon, US
Asus launches ZenFone V with Snapdragon 820; price, specsVerizon Wireless Official Asus ZenFone V Page (screen-grab)

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Asus products.

Key specifications of Asus ZenFone V:

Model Asus ZenFone V (V520KL, Verizon exclusive)
Display 5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080p) AMOLED screen, 2.5D glass cover, Tru2life display technology for high contrast and outdoor readability
  • Bluelight filter for eye care
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 178-degree wide-viewing angle

Touch:

  • 10-finger capacitive touch
  • Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Supports glove touch
OS Android 7.0 Nougat-based ZenUI 3.0
Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core CPU
GPU Adreno 530
RAM LPDDR4 4GB
Storage 32GB (+ up to 256GB via microSD card)
Camera
  • Main: 23MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, Auto Focus, 0.03 second laser auto-focus, 32 second long exposure, 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, Dual-LED real tone flash; PixelMaster Camera Modes: Back Light (HDR) , Low Light Manual (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification , Super Resolution (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night, Portrait, Photo Effect, Selfie Panorama, GIF Animation , Panorama Selfie , Miniature , Time Rewind , Smart Remove , All Smiles, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Video: Take still photo while recording video, 4K video recording, 3-axis Electronic Image Stabilization for shake-free videos
  • Front: 8MP with f/2.0 aperture, PixelMaster Camera Modes: Back Light (HDR), Low Light, Real Time Beautification, GIF Animation, Panorama Selfie
Battery 3,000mAh (non-removable) with PowerDelivery 2.0 fast charging capability
  • Usage time: Up to 18 hours
  • Standby mode: close to 210 hours
Audio Speaker:
  • Built-in Mono speaker
  • DTS Headphone:X™ for virtual 7.1 surround sound
  • Hi-Res Audio 192kHz/24-bit standard that is 4 times better than CD quality
  • NXP Smart AMP technology delivers louder sound

Mic:

  • Build in two Microphones
Network 4G-LTE Advanced
Add-ons Single SIM slot (Type: Nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Type C USB port v3.0,
Dimensions 146.56 x 72.64 x 7.62 mm
Weight 147.134 g
Colour Sapphire Black
Price
  • Unlocked: $384.00
  • Contract: $16.00/month
Related