Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus launched a new ZenFone V series phone in the US. As the name suggests, it is exclusive to Verizon subscribers.

Asus ZenFone V sports visually appealing design language having a blend of glass-and-metal cover on the back. On the front, it flaunts 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED screen with physical home button, which also doubles up as the fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor backed by sumptuous 4GB LPDDR4 series RAM, 32GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery that can keep the phone running for close to 210 hours and also boasts PowerDelivery 2.0 fast charging capability.

Asus ZenFone V price and availability details:

As said before, Asus ZenFone V will not be available outside the US and will be exclusive to Verizon customers only. It can be grabbed for $384 without the contract and with contract, he/she can get it for $16 per month subscription.

Key specifications of Asus ZenFone V: