Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus launched a new ZenFone V series phone in the US. As the name suggests, it is exclusive to Verizon subscribers.
Asus ZenFone V sports visually appealing design language having a blend of glass-and-metal cover on the back. On the front, it flaunts 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED screen with physical home button, which also doubles up as the fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor backed by sumptuous 4GB LPDDR4 series RAM, 32GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery that can keep the phone running for close to 210 hours and also boasts PowerDelivery 2.0 fast charging capability.
Asus ZenFone V price and availability details:
As said before, Asus ZenFone V will not be available outside the US and will be exclusive to Verizon customers only. It can be grabbed for $384 without the contract and with contract, he/she can get it for $16 per month subscription.
Key specifications of Asus ZenFone V:
|Model
|Asus ZenFone V (V520KL, Verizon exclusive)
|Display
|5.2-inch full HD (1920x1080p) AMOLED screen, 2.5D glass cover, Tru2life display technology for high contrast and outdoor readability
Touch:
|OS
|Android 7.0 Nougat-based ZenUI 3.0
|Processor
|2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core CPU
|GPU
|Adreno 530
|RAM
|LPDDR4 4GB
|Storage
|32GB (+ up to 256GB via microSD card)
|Camera
|Battery
|3,000mAh (non-removable) with PowerDelivery 2.0 fast charging capability
|Audio
|Network
|4G-LTE Advanced
|Add-ons
|Single SIM slot (Type: Nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Type C USB port v3.0,
|Dimensions
|146.56 x 72.64 x 7.62 mm
|Weight
|147.134 g
|Colour
|Sapphire Black
|Price
|