Having already launched two phones—Zenfone AR and Zenfone Zoom S this year, Asus unveiled six new Zenfone 4 series handsets in its home city Taipei on August 17.

The six new handsets included the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Max, and ZenFone 4 Max Pro.

Asus Zenfone 4 & Pro series:

First up, the generic Zenfone 4 sports a 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED screen with fingerprint sensor-cum-home button and an 8MP front snapper. Under the hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630/660 CPU (depending on region of sale), 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Nougat, NFC (Near Field Communication) and a 3,300mAh battery.

The key aspect of the Zenfone 4 and other 4 series models is the rear dual-camera. For the standard variant, the company has incorporated a 12MP (main) + 8MP (120-degree Field of View) with Sony IMX362 OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), f/1.8 aperture.

On the other hand, the Zenfone 4 Pro too features almost same design feature, display resolution and front camera specifications, but differ in certain aspects such as faster-and-powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a bigger 3,600mAh battery.

Even the camera too gets bumped in the Pro version. It houses 16MP+12MP (wider 120-degree Field of View) dual shooters with OI and larger f/1.7 aperture.

Asus Zenfone 4 Max & Pro series:

Asus also unveiled the battery-centric Zenfone 4 Max and Pro version. Both the models share most of the specifications such as 5.5-inch HD (1280x720p), Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or 430 (depending on the region of sale), 2GB/3GB, 32GB internal storage and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for two full days under mixed usage.

Key difference between the two is the camera hardware. The generic Zenfone 4 Max houses 13MP+5MP dual camera and 8MP front snapper (with f/2.2 aperture). On the other hand, the Zenfone 4 Max Pro features 16MP+8MP shooters on the back and a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Both the models feature 120-degree field of view and f/2.0 aperture.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie and Pro series:

Asus' new Zenfone 4 Selfie and Pro models too share same design language and some internal hardware such as 5.5-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP rear-camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 3,000mAh battery. Rest of the features are different.

The top-end of the variants Zenfone 4 Pro houses superior full HD resolution AMOLED display with 12MP dual-camera with f/1.7 aperture and dedicated LED flash support on the front and a more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU.

Whereas the generic Zenfone 4 Selfie, it sports a HD (1280x720p) resolution screen with 20MP (f/2.0 aperture)+8MP (120-degree wide angle viewing) dual-camera on the front and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor.

Asus Zenfone 4 series price details:

Asus Zenfone 4 is priced $399 (€340/Rs.25,590) and the Zenfone Pro will set you back by $599(€510/Rs.38,417). The Zenfone 4 Selfie and the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro cost $279 (€238/Rs.17,894) and $379(€323/Rs.24,307), respectively.

On the other the Zenfone 4 Max is the cheapest of the lot and cost $235 (€200/Rs. 15,072), but the Zenfone 4 Max Pro is expected to be revealed during local launch events.

Asus Zenfone 4 series will be initially be released in Taiwan followed by select Asian markets, Europe and US in coming months.

When will Asus Zenfone 4 series coming to India?

As per our reliable sources Asus' new Zenfone 4 series is expected to debut in India by late September or before the end October, just around Diwali festival. Stay tuned.

