While Punjab and Goa have already sealed the fate of parties, the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand is yet to be held.

In tune with the elections, here are the live updates of everything that is lined up for the day.

9 am IST: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to hold four election rallies in UP today -- Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Ghaziabad. While, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Vijay Sankalp Rally in Ghaziabad at 1 pm.