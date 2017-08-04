In a country where reverence for teachers is considered an integral part of tradition, there exist exceptions like Faizuddin Lashker who bring nothing but shame.

Faizuddin Lashker, a teacher from Assam, hailing from a small town in Katlicherra in Hailakandi district arranged for a legit photoshoot with a student where he is seen posing in obscene ways with a minor girl. A local channel, DY-365, had reported about the same stating that Lashker had been a "serial offender".

As monstrous as it sounds, the teacher shamelessly posed with the girl outraging her modesty. It is difficult to understand how this skipped the notice of the school authorities. With a school board in the background, the pictures clearly depict that this photo session was arranged in the school premises.

Reports say that this serial offender has had a record in the past. Earlier, he had to face a mob's rage for molesting a woman. The mob brought him to justice and even severed his finger, the report added.

After seeing that the pictures were going viral, the worried parents of the girl lodged a FIR against this man. Although police summoned the teacher for interrogation, he was not arrested. This has been mounting tension amongst people at Hailakandi.

The locals reportedly have been abusing the senior most police officer at Lala station for inaction. Further, this calls for answers to a series of questions. How did the school authorities hire a man as the teacher? Was his background checked?

It is still unclear as to how he managed to convince the minor girl for this act. The girl was groped and inappropriately touched.